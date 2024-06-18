Arsenal target’s camp refuse to rule out summer transfer

Andriy Lunin’s future at Real Madrid is uncertain with a transfer not ruled out by his camp, amid links to Arsenal earlier this month.

MADRID, SPAIN: Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid applauds the fans during the warm up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 21, 2024. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Guillermo Rai and Mario Cortegana report for The Athletic that Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin’s future at the club is increasingly uncertain.

At one point, Lunin was reportedly very close to renewing his contract until 2029. But when Thibaut Courtois returned from injury and took his place, doubts started to appear.

Lunin’s camp reportedly describe his current situation as “worrying” and don’t rule out an exit. Though it’s still possible that exit could be on loan, with the player signing a new deal before leaving.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid saves the second penalty from Bernardo Silva of Manchester City in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid CF at Etihad Stadium on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Spanish journalist Miguel Angel Diaz recently reported for COPE that Lunin has offers from other top European clubs, including Arsenal.

Diaz claimed Lunin’s relationship with Carlo Ancelotti is strained, as the goalkeeper doesn’t feel the manager trusts him.

Arsenal seemingly hold a long-term interest in Lunin, with reports linking the two before he even moved to Real Madrid in 2018. But this is the first time the links have reappeared since then.

Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin stops the ball during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between Real Madrid CF and SC Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 8, 2023. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Lunin’s current focus is on Euro 2024, and he hasn’t made the best start so far. A couple of his errors helped Romania to a 3-0 win over Ukraine on the opening day.

Whether those high-profile mistakes might put Arsenal off their pursuit is another matter, but Lunin will want to bounce back in Ukraine’s next two group games.