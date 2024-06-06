Arsenal target Benjamin Šeško set for new RB Leipzig contract?

It’s no surprise to see heightened interest in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško. The Slovenian forward ended the season in magnificent form, scoring in seven consecutive Bundesliga games to take his tally to 18 goals in 42 games across all competitions for the Saxony club.

Šeško has a reported exit clause of €65m, valid until June 30, but RB Leipzig plan to keep the 21-year-old beyond the summer. To do so, that may result in a new contract. Kicker report today that one way in which RB Leipzig could keep Šeško beyond the summer is to ‘financially adjust’ the contract, offering the player an increased salary, and effectively ‘buy-out’ the clause.

This comes after Fabrizio Romano reported last month that RB Leipzig have initiated contract talks with Šeško’s representatives regarding a new “lucrative” contract.

Alongside Arsenal, Chelsea and Milan have shown an interest in signing Šeško, while the Slovenian is a “dream target” for Borussia Dortmund.

