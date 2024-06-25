Arsenal target available for £17m clause as Gunners rival Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are worried about Arsenal in the race for Serhou Guirassy, but the striker would cost more for the Gunners.

STUTTGART, GERMANY: Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart looks on during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern München at MHPArena on May 04, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Christian Falk reports that Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan are all interested in Serhou Guirassy, but the player would be slightly more expensive for Arsenal or Milan.

Recent reports from Bild had suggested Guirassy would be available for an €18m release clause, but Falk reports that the clause for non-German clubs is different.

The likes of Arsenal would have to pay a separate €20m (£16.9m) release clause instead.

All the same, Florian Plettenberg claims Dortmund fear competition from Arsenal more than any other club, and Guirassy hasn’t yet made a final decision on his future yet. He will do so soon, having informed Stuttgart of his desire to leave.

STUTTGART, GERMANY: Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart celebrates during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at MHPArena on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Guirassy has already rejected Chelsea, so Arsenal are seemingly the leading contender if the striker opts to move to the Premier League. But as it stands, a stay in the Bundesliga appears more likely.

With 30 goals in 30 games in all competitions, the striker’s £15.3m release clause would appear to be a good deal for any buyer. But perhaps Guirassy’s age (28) would make him an imperfect fit for Arsenal.

Previous reports have suggested the Gunners are looking for a younger backup to Kai Havertz, whilst Guirassy would probably want starts immediately.

STUTTGART, GERMANY: Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart reacts during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at MHPArena on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

This season is also a bit of an anomaly for Guirassy. The Guinea international had never scored more than 15 goals in a campaign before his 30 in 2023/24.

Then there are the injury problems, with a couple of hamstring setbacks preventing the player from playing more this season.

Though he did go to the Africa Cup of Nations with Guinea, he was only fit to play 115 minutes of their five matches.

On the international stage in general, Guirassy’s exploits haven’t been quite so impressive so far, with three goals in 18 games for his country.

Yet the player is on the back of a spectacular season of goalscoring for his club. It’s no surprise he’s drawing transfer interest in the current market.