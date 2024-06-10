Arsenal target agrees 5-year deal with AC Milan

Arsenal‘s pursuit of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has hit a significant roadblock, with reports from Italy suggesting the Dutch forward has agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with AC Milan.

This development comes as a blow to the Gunners, who were reportedly in advanced talks with the player and his agent, Kia Joorabchian.

BOLOGNA, ITALY – JANUARY 05: Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Bologna FC and Genoa CFC at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on January 05, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato.com, Milan has secured Zirkzee‘s signature with a contract worth €4 million per season. The agreement marks a significant step forward for the Rossoneri, who have been tracking the 22-year-old for some time.

This news will undoubtedly disappoint Arsenal, who were reportedly confident of securing a deal for the talented striker. Kia Joorabchian‘s close relationship with Arsenal‘s sporting director, Edu, had fuelled speculation that a move to the Emirates was imminent. A lucrative four-year Arsenal contract worth €5 million per year was reportedly on the table, a substantial upgrade on Zirkzee‘s current deal at Bologna.

BOLOGNA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 14: Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC celebrates following the team’s victory in the Serie A TIM match between Bologna FC and ACF Fiorentina – Serie A TIM at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on February 14, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

However, it seems Milan‘s persistence have ultimately swayed Zirkzee‘s decision.

For Arsenal, this setback highlights the challenges of competing with established European giants in the transfer market. Despite their financial muscle and growing reputation under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners still face stiff competition for top targets.

The north London club will now have to turn their attention to alternative options, if they haven’t already, with several other forwards on their radar. The summer transfer window is still young, and Arsenal will be hoping to secure an exciting signing to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season.