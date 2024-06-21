Arsenal Talent Informs Club Of Exit Decision

Amario Cozier-Duberry has informed Arsenal that he will be leaving the club amidst interest from sides across Europe, according to the Evening Standard.

A product of the Arsenal academy, Cozier-Duberry is rated highly and scored nine times in Premier League 2 last season for their Under-21 side.

He made the first-team matchday squad a few times and Arsenal have been keen to hold on to him.

His current deal expires at the end of the month and Arsenal did offer him a new contract to stay at the Emirates going forward.

However, it has been claimed that Arsenal have been informed that Cozier-Duberry will leave the club at the end of his contract.

He has several offers on his table across Europe and has options to stay in England as well.

Clubs from Belgium, France, Holland and Germany are interested in getting their hands on him.

He will also be meeting English clubs from 1st July onwards before taking a call on his future this summer.