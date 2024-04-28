Advertisement

Arsenal survives scare at Tottenham and extends lead at the top to four points

JAMES ROBSON
·1 min read
  • Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates with team mates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty shot during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Arsenal's Kai Havertz reacts after missing an opportunity during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Tottenham's Cristian Romero attempts to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion in Bournemouth, England, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
  • Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara, right, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Odeluga Offiah, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion in Bournemouth, England, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Arsenal survived a late scare at Tottenham to stay ahead in the race for the Premier League title on Sunday.

A 3-2 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ensured Mikel Arteta's team will remain at the top of the standings after the latest round of fixtures and keep the pressure on defending champion Manchester City, which played at Nottingham Forest later Sunday.

But Arsenal had to endure a nervous finish despite powering to 3-0 lead in a London derby that was supposed to be one of its biggest tests in the title chase.

Tottenham responded in the second half through Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min's penalty in the 87th minute.

Under pressure, Arsenal held on to extend its lead over second-place City to four points. After the match against Forest, City will still have a game in hand.

Arsenal took the lead against Spurs through Pierre-Emile Hojberg's own-goal in the 15th. Bukayo Saka added a second in the 27th and Kai Havertz made it 3-0 at the break with another in the 38th.

Romero capitalized on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya's errant kick in the 64th to set up a potential comeback.

Bournemouth beat Brighton 3-0 after goals from Marcos Senesi, Enes Unal and Justin Kluivert.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer