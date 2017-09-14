Arsenal supporters left 'unsafe' as Cologne fans storm Emirates Stadium and cause hour delay

Cologne fans kicked barriers down amid chaos around the Emirates Stadium that delayed Arsenal’s Europa League group game for an hour before the scheduled 8.05pm kick-off – with fears that the 20,000 German fans who had travelled to London would try to storm turnstiles.

Arsene Wenger said after the game that he expected Uefa to investigate what led to the huge numbers of ticketless German fans delaying the game, although the early indications were that the governing body would not charge the home club.

The game finally kicked off at 9.05pm with Cologne’s away designation in the Clock End at the southern side of the stadium packed and sizeable groups of the Bundesliga club’s fans all over the ground. The delay was decided upon by Arsenal, the Metropolitan police and Uefa because the huge numbers of German fans outside the stadium had caused a safety problem and home fans were unable to gain access to the stadium.

The estimate was that there were 20,000 Cologne fans in London for the game and only 2,900 tickets allocated for the travelling supporters, as per Uefa regulations. During the day a large crowd of Cologne fans marched through Soho and then into Oxford Street which they brought to a halt. The Met Police said that there was “no significant disorder”.

Some footage taken on a mobile phone showed Cologne fans kicking over barriers in what seemed like a bid to get close to the stadium. There were also large numbers of them congregating and singing in a concourse in a home area of the ground.

By half-time the atmosphere among home supporters was angry with frustration at the lack of segregation that forced many of them to move from their seats, as well as their team’s performance. Arsenal trailed 1-0 at the break thanks to a goal from Jhon Cordoba in the 10th minute, but they came back to win 3-1 with second half goals from Sead Kolasinic, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin.

Wenger said that the greatest distraction for him was the discussion before the match about possible rescheduling if the game had to be postponed. “I had all kinds of plans to think about,” he said “Do we play tomorrow? What time? Or next week? But they had a Bundesliga game and we had the League Cup. Do we move it to Tuesday and play Thursday?

“At some stage I thought they will not play the game. I cannot see the police taking any risk. We live in a society of 100 per cent security and I though they wouldn’t take the risk. Our supporters dealt well with the situation and I hope that nothing happens after the game.

“They [Cologne fans] were very clever. I don’t know how they managed to infiltrate our fans and they got everywhere. Did they go for Arsenal membership on the internet, I don’t know but they did it very well.”

By contrast, the Cologne coach Peter Stoger refused flatly to entertain any questions on the conduct of his club’s fans. The club’s spokesperson said that she expected a statement in the next few days.

Under Uefa competition regulations, Arsenal are likely to escape with a warning at the very most for their delayed kick-off especially as it is their first offence in this regard. Given that the decision was made in contact with Uefa officials it may well be that there are no consequences, although the smooth-running operation of a club that is experienced in European competition was disrupted in unprecedented fashion.

