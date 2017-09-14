Arsenal supporters left 'unsafe' as Cologne fans storm Emirates Stadium and cause hour delay

Cologne fans kicked barriers down amid chaos around the Emirates Stadium that delayed Arsenal’s Europa League group game for an hour before the scheduled 8.05pm kick-off – with fears that the 20,000 German fans who had travelled to London would try to storm turnstiles.
Arsene Wenger said after the game that he expected Uefa to investigate what led to the huge numbers of ticketless German fans delaying the game, although the early indications were that the governing body would not charge the home club.
The game finally kicked off at 9.05pm with Cologne’s away designation in the Clock End at the southern side of the stadium packed and sizeable groups of the Bundesliga club’s fans all over the ground. The delay was decided upon by Arsenal, the Metropolitan police and Uefa because the huge numbers of German fans outside the stadium had caused a safety problem and home fans were unable to gain access to the stadium.
The estimate was that there were 20,000 Cologne fans in London for the game and only 2,900 tickets allocated for the travelling supporters, as per Uefa regulations. During the day a large crowd of Cologne fans marched through Soho and then into Oxford Street which they brought to a halt. The Met Police said that there was “no significant disorder”.
Some footage taken on a mobile phone showed Cologne fans kicking over barriers in what seemed like a bid to get close to the stadium. There were also large numbers of them congregating and singing in a concourse in a home area of the ground.
By half-time the atmosphere among home supporters was angry with frustration at the lack of segregation that forced many of them to move from their seats, as well as their team’s performance. Arsenal trailed 1-0 at the break thanks to a goal from Jhon Cordoba in the 10th minute, but they came back to win 3-1 with second half goals from Sead Kolasinic, Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin.
Wenger said that the greatest distraction for him was the discussion before the match about possible rescheduling if the game had to be postponed. “I had all kinds of plans to think about,” he said “Do we play tomorrow? What time? Or next week? But they had a Bundesliga game and we had the League Cup. Do we move it to Tuesday and play Thursday?
“At some stage I thought they will not play the game. I cannot see the police taking any risk. We live in a society of 100 per cent security and I though they wouldn’t take the risk. Our supporters dealt well with the situation and I hope that nothing happens after the game.
“They [Cologne fans] were very clever. I don’t know how they managed to infiltrate our fans and they got everywhere. Did they go for Arsenal membership on the internet, I don’t know but they did it very well.”
By contrast, the Cologne coach Peter Stoger refused flatly to entertain any questions on the conduct of his club’s fans. The club’s spokesperson said that she expected a statement in the next few days.
Under Uefa competition regulations, Arsenal are likely to escape with a warning at the very most for their delayed kick-off especially as it is their first offence in this regard. Given that the decision was made in contact with Uefa officials it may well be that there are no consequences, although the smooth-running operation of a club that is experienced in European competition was disrupted in unprecedented fashion.
The Met Police said that extra officers had been called in. There were 110 police officers scheduled to be on duty and the club said that extra stewards had been deployed, although anecdotal reports from fans said that the stewards themselves had claimed to be “short-staffed”.
There were so many Cologne supporters in the Clock End of the stadium that supporters who felt unsafe there were given the option by stewards of moving to another part of the ground. One supporter, Adam Kenney, 24, from Market Harborough, told the Daily Telegraph that he was a club member and asked to leave the Clock End, eventually relocating himself in the West Stand.
Kenney said: “We have been away because we felt unsafe, there are Cologne fans everywhere in there. I was told by a steward to go to the North Bank and find a seat.”
After the opening goal by Cordoba there were celebrations all around the stadium with groups of Cologne supporters jumping up to acknowledge their goalscorer in the areas behind the substitutes’ benches. Some Arsenal fans angrily called upon stewards to clear the away supporters but in the Clock End it was notable that there were Cologne fans in every tier of the stadium, even in the premium seats on the “Club Level”.
In making the decision for the match to go ahead, Arsenal director of communications Mark Gonnella said that the club were “comfortable” with the situation having consulted with Uefa and the Met Police, and were happy for the match to go ahead at the later kick-off time. The empty seats in many parts of the home areas suggested that some Arsenal fans had simply headed home after the delay was announced.
Arsenal fan Rob Grice tweeted before the match: “Sitting in family enclosure with my 10 and 12 year olds surrounded by Cologne fans. Does not feel under control to me. Outrageous.”
The first flare in the away end was lit four minutes into the match suggesting that searches of supporters going into the ground were not being adequately conducted. Arsenal will be fined €500 per flare under Uefa regulations.
Before the kick-off, Met Police had blocked the route around the stadium and closed the footbridge from Drayton Park in a bid to stop ticketless fans getting close to the turnstiles. There were unconfirmed reports of German fans trying to force their way into the ground, a difficult prospect given the size and robust nature of the gates. When finally fans were allowed into the ground it appeared that some Cologne fans in a home section tried to climb into the away end with stewards on hand to stop them.
This was Cologne’s first European tie in 25 years and the game against such famous opposition had attracted great interest among the club’s large fanbase. Twice winners of the Bundesliga in 1964 and 1977 and Uefa Cup finalists in 1986, they have been less successful in recent decades. Having suffered more than one relegation to Bundesliga 2 they have now stabilised and are in their fourth season in the top-flight, finishing fifth last year.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “Officers are dealing with disorder at the Emirates Stadium where fans have gathered for the Arsenal v FC Cologne match. A policing plan is in place for the game and additional officers have been deployed.”
Under Article 16 of its regulations, detailing “order and security at matches, Uefa says that it can hold clubs responsible for “order and security both inside and around the stadium before, during and after matches.” Cologne could also be held responsible for the “lack of order or discipline” of their fans.
Uefa say clubs “are liable for incidents of any kind and may be subject to disciplinary measures and directives unless they can prove that they have not been negligent in any way in the organisation of the match. However, all associations and clubs are liable for … inappropriate behaviour on the part of their supporters and may be subject to disciplinary measures and directives even if they can prove the absence of any negligence in relation to the organisation of the match.”
