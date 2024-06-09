Arsenal striker interest gathering pace

Arsenal striker Mika Biereth is emerging as a sought-after talent this summer, with Club Brugge and Sheffield Wednesday vying for his signature following a successful loan spell at Sturm Graz.

The young Danish striker has impressed with his goal contributions and trophy-winning performances, sparking speculation about his future at Arsenal.

Mika Biereth celebrates winning the OFB Cup (Photo via Biereth on Instagram)

Arsenal‘s young striker, Mika Biereth, is attracting increasing interest from clubs across Europe following his impressive loan spell at Sturm Graz.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Belgian side Club Brugge are monitoring Biereth as a potential replacement for their outgoing striker, Igor Thiago. While Club Brugge have yet to make a formal offer, they have reportedly watched the 21-year-old several times during his loan spell in Austria.

Biereth‘s 14 goals and nine assists in 37 games for Sturm Graz, including three goals in four Conference League matches, have not gone unnoticed. Sturm Graz are reportedly keen to make his move permanent but have yet to agree on a fee with Arsenal.

Mika Biereth celebrating a goal for Sturm Graz (Photo via Sturm Graz on Twitter)

Sheffield Wednesday, who previously attempted to sign Biereth in January, have also reignited their interest. However, their preference for a loan deal complicates the situation, as Biereth‘s Arsenal contract expires in 2025. A contract extension would likely be necessary for a loan move to materialise.

Sturm Graz, meanwhile, were set to hold talks with Arsenal late last month to discuss a potential permanent transfer. In May, Sturm director Andreas Schicker expressed their desire to keep Biereth, stating, “Yes, we want to try to get Mika permanently. We have an appointment with Arsenal next week. Perhaps they will present a price that is manageable for us.”

Mika Biereth posts on his Instagram story

Biereth‘s successful loan spell, which saw him win the OFB Cup and the Austrian Bundesliga title, has undoubtedly raised his profile and attracted potential suitors. With Arsenal yet to determine their plans for the young striker, it remains to be seen where he will be playing next season.

However, the growing interest from Club Brugge and Sheffield Wednesday suggests that a summer move is increasingly likely.