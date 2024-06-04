Arsenal still want £50m midfielder but major obstacle remains

Arsenal are still very interested in signing Martin Zubimendi this summer, but the biggest obstacle to a deal remains the player himself.

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN: Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Sociedad and Deportivo Alaves at Reale Arena on January 02, 2024. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that Arsenal remain very interested in signing Martin Zubimendi for their midfield, with Mikel Arteta a keen admirer of the player’s talent.

The midfielder has a release clause in his contract worth around £50m, which isn’t a fee out of the question for a player entering his prime with experience in a top-five European league and the Champions League.

Yet a potential move hinges on the player’s own inclination to leave Real Sociedad.

McNicholas writes that Zubimendi has expressed no desire to depart his hometown, and persuading him to move on is viewed as the primary difficulty for a transfer.

BARCELONA, SPAIN: Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad looks on during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Spotify Camp Nou on May 20, 2023. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Despite interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, Zubimendi has always previously turned down the chance to leave Real Sociedad, staying committed to his current side.

According to recent quotes from manager Imanol Alguacil, the midfielder is expected to do the same again this summer.

“There have been rumours not only from Barcelona, but from many other big teams, because he is a great player and he is doing phenomenally,” Alguacil said. “Also this year, with the Champions League showcase.

“It’s been a lot of weeks in which there is a lot of talk about Zubimendi, and the fact is that it is good for the club and for the boy.

“However, I have no doubt that he wants to be here and surely next year he will be here with us.”

BARCELONA, SPAIN: Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad reacts during the Copa Del Rey Quarter Final match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Spotify Camp Nou on January 25, 2023. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

There had been reports from Spain in May that Barcelona had made a move for Zubimendi, contacting the player’s club.

But in response, Real Sociedad simply referred Barcelona to the midfielder’s €60m (£51.1m) release clause, and the Catalan Club thus viewed a transfer as unrealistic for them.

Zubimendi made 45 appearances for Sociedad this season, scoring four goals from his defensive midfield role.