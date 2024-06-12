Arsenal still hope to renew contract of 32-goal youngster

Reports that Chido Martin Obi has rejected an offer from Arsenal and is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich are premature, according to new claims.

Chido Obi-Martin celebrates a goal for the Arsenal u18s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

On Monday, AcademyScoop reported on Twitter that Bayern Munich are in advanced talks to sign Arsenal’s Chido Martin Obi ahead of Borussia Dortmund, adding that the player had rejected the Gunners latest contract offer.

Yet Fabrizio Romano claims that in spite of those reports, the situation with Martin Obi is still open.

Romano confirms that Bayern and Dortmund have been showing interest in Martin Obi for months, but adds that Arsenal are still there and trying to convince the player to sign a new contract.

Chido Obi-Martin celebrating a hat-trick for the Arsenal u18s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

John Cross reported for the Mirror last week that Arsenal had made a fresh contract offer to Martin Obi, including a professional deal that the player could sign on his 17th birthday in November.

Until then, the Gunners would hope to sign him to a scholarship contract, which he’ll be eligible to sign on July 1st.

Cross added that a number of clubs are circling for Martin Obi, and there’s also an international battle for his future between Denmark and England.

The striker was recently away at the u17 Euros with Denmark, but England are still hoping to convince him to play for them instead. Martin Obi previously represented England at u16 level.

Chido Obi-Martin shoots for the Arsenal u18s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Martin Obi finished as the u18 Premier League’s top scorer in 2023/24 with 32 goals, 11 ahead of his nearest competitor.

That was a club record for most goals in an u18 Premier League season, and only three Arsenal players have ever scored more in a single youth league campaign.