Arsenal stars holiday together as bromance flourishes

Arsenal teammates Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard have jetted off on a luxurious joint holiday after a challenging but ultimately successful Premier League season.

The duo, accompanied by their partners, are enjoying a well-deserved break, highlighting their growing friendship the Arsenal squad.

Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard on holiday together via Kai Havertz on Twitter

Arsenal players are taking advantage of their time off following a bittersweet end to the Premier League season. While some, like Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Aaron Ramsdale, are enjoying brief respites in England before joining the national squad for the upcoming Euro 2024, others have ventured further afield.

Thomas Partey marked his time off by proposing to his partner Janine Mackson on a beach. Meanwhile, goalkeeper David Raya has been soaking up the sun in the Maldives with his girlfriend before preparations for Euro 2024 with Spain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatiana Trouboul (@t.trouboul)

Notably, Arsenal stars Kai Havertz and captain Martin Odegaard have embarked on a joint holiday, accompanied by their partners. This getaway comes after a challenging season that saw Arsenal narrowly miss out on the Premier League title, despite a late surge in form from Havertz, aided by Odegaard‘s brilliance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Ødegaard (@odegaard.98)

Havertz recently revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that Odegaard played a pivotal role in his settling in at Arsenal. “The skipper, Martin Odegaard,” Havertz stated, “I remember I was on holiday when I signed and he just dropped me a message 10 minutes after the news came out and just said ‘whatever you need, just give me a shout’.”

This camaraderie extended onto the pitch when Odegaard, having already scored a penalty, selflessly handed the responsibility for a second spot-kick to Havertz in a match against Bournemouth. This not only secured Havertz‘s first goal for Arsenal but also marked the beginning of his goalscoing and assisting run that helped Arsenal challenge for the title until the final day.