Arsenal stars contribute to new book inspiring future football professionals

Arsenal men’s team midfielder Declan Rice and women’s team forward Alessia Russo have contributed to a new book titled “50 Ways Into Football,” aimed at inspiring young people interested in careers in the sport.

The book highlights the diverse range of roles within football, from coaching and analytics to marketing, emphasising that opportunities exist for everyone with a passion for the sport.

Rice, currently preparing for Euro 2024 with the England squad, wrote the foreword for the book, sharing his lifelong passion for football and revealing he would have pursued a career in the industry even if he hadn’t become a professional player.

Russo, a key player for Arsenal Women and the England Lionesses, joins a list of notable contributors, including Rice‘s England teammate Eberechi Eze, Alan Shearer, Ella Toone, and Brighton’s chief executive Paul Barber.

The book aims to challenge the traditional notion of “forgetting about football and getting a proper job,” and instead encourages young people to explore the multitude of career paths available within the football industry.

“Ever since I was young, I have dreamt of becoming a professional footballer. Fortunately for me, that dream became a reality,” Rice wrote.

“However, given my love of the game, I know that if I hadn’t made it as a football player, as so many people don’t, I still would have wanted to have a job in football.”

“50 Ways Into Football” offers a fresh perspective on the world of football, showcasing the many ways individuals can contribute to the sport they love, whether on or off the pitch.

The book looks to be a valuable resource for young people seeking guidance and inspiration as they navigate their career choices in the ever-expanding world of football.