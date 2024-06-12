Arsenal Star Wants To Go, Three Clubs Keen, Asking Price Set

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal could be forced to let Jakub Kiwior go this summer as he is keen to depart the Gunners.

Kiwior made just 20 Premier League appearances for Arsenal last season and saw himself warming the bench on a number of occasions.

The Poland international was hoping that he would play more games for Arsenal and has been left unhappy with the situation.

Now Kiwior has decided that he wants to leave Arsenal this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Gunners have put an asking price on his head which is claimed to be between €20m and €25m.

Kiwior is not short of interest and already has three clubs from Serie A looking at taking him to Italy.

AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli are all keen on the 24-year-old.

The Poland international played in Serie A for Spezia and all three Italian sides are admirers of his talents.