Arsenal star set for Euro 2024 start amid Thierry Henry praise
William Saliba is set to start for France against Austria on Monday night, amid praise from Arsenal legend and former France star Thierry Henry.
Following earlier reports last week suggesting William Saliba could be set to start for France against Austria on Monday night, L’Equipe write that Didier Deschamps has now decided to include the defender in his starting lineup.
According to the French outlet, Deschamps included Saliba among a team of apparent starters during a closed training session on Sunday evening, having done the same on Friday as well.
The reports suggest Saliba will be accompanied by Dayot Upamecano in the middle of the France defence, with Ibrahima Konate seemingly dropping to the bench.
The decision is an unexpected one, with Upamecano and Konate often favoured as a pairing by Deschamps in the past.
The France manager had previously suggested that Saliba still looked a bit uncertain with the national team, despite clearly proving himself as one of the best defenders in the league with Arsenal.
But the centre-back was particularly impressive against Canada in France’s final pre-tournament friendly, winning the Player of the Match award, and perhaps that finally changed Deschamps’ mind.
From outside of the France camp, there’s been plenty of praise for Saliba recently.
Thierry Henry told the Premier League website this week: “I think this year he was for me the best centre-back in the [Premier League].”
Journalist Andy Brassell added: “I think if you compare his form to other French central defenders at the moment, there’s no one better than him. I think people realise exactly how good he is, that he is one of the best central defenders in the world.”
The challenge now is to live up to that reputation in a major tournament for France.