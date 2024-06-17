Arsenal star set for Euro 2024 start amid Thierry Henry praise

William Saliba is set to start for France against Austria on Monday night, amid praise from Arsenal legend and former France star Thierry Henry.

France’s William Saliba (L) and Canada’s Cyle Larin (R) fight for the ball during the International friendly football match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, on June 9, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Following earlier reports last week suggesting William Saliba could be set to start for France against Austria on Monday night, L’Equipe write that Didier Deschamps has now decided to include the defender in his starting lineup.

According to the French outlet, Deschamps included Saliba among a team of apparent starters during a closed training session on Sunday evening, having done the same on Friday as well.

The reports suggest Saliba will be accompanied by Dayot Upamecano in the middle of the France defence, with Ibrahima Konate seemingly dropping to the bench.

France’s forward Kylian Mbappe (L) fights for the ball with France’s defender William Saliba (R) during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, on November 14, 2023, as part of the team’s preparation for upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament qualifying matches. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The decision is an unexpected one, with Upamecano and Konate often favoured as a pairing by Deschamps in the past.

The France manager had previously suggested that Saliba still looked a bit uncertain with the national team, despite clearly proving himself as one of the best defenders in the league with Arsenal.

But the centre-back was particularly impressive against Canada in France’s final pre-tournament friendly, winning the Player of the Match award, and perhaps that finally changed Deschamps’ mind.

DORTMUND, GERMANY: William Saliba of France runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and France at Signal Iduna Park on September 12, 2023 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

From outside of the France camp, there’s been plenty of praise for Saliba recently.

Thierry Henry told the Premier League website this week: “I think this year he was for me the best centre-back in the [Premier League].”

Journalist Andy Brassell added: “I think if you compare his form to other French central defenders at the moment, there’s no one better than him. I think people realise exactly how good he is, that he is one of the best central defenders in the world.”

The challenge now is to live up to that reputation in a major tournament for France.