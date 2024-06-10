Arsenal star ‘intends to leave’, Gunners want £30m with former club interested

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira intends to leave the club in the search for more playing time, according to Portuguese publication A Bola.

The 24-year-old was a surprise signing from Porto in 2022, but he has yet to establish himself under manager Mikel Arteta.

Vieira showed plenty of promise at the start of the 2023/24 season, but he played just 560 minutes in all competitions.

The attacking midfielder reportedly wants a new challenge, and he ‘intends to leave’ the club during the transfer window.

Porto are interested in re-signing him as a replacement for Francisco Conceicao, who has been linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Primeira Liga outfit can only afford a temporary deal. Arsenal will have to contribute part of his £45,000-a-week wages.

The Gunners prefer a permanent deal and are aiming to recoup the entire £30m fee paid to Porto for a summer transfer.

Arsenal should part ways with Vieira

Vieira has failed to adapt to the demands of the Premier League. He has shown glimpses of his quality but has lacked the consistency to impress the manager.

The Athletic revealed that his poor performances in training were the reason behind his omission from the starting XI.

His situation looks unlikely to change with the strong competition for places at the club. He will not displace captain Martin Odegaard from the number 10 role.

Vieira can only be a back-up for Bukayo Saka on the right wing. There is huge competition in central midfield after the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

The midfielder may have to move on for regular minutes. Arsenal could be open to discussing his return to Porto on loan if they propose an option to buy him next summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Capology.com.