Arsenal Standout with 16 Goal Contributions This Season Should Be on PSG’s Radar, Expert Says

Paris Saint-Germain have to replace the production Kylian Mbappé has left behind with his departure to Real Madrid this summer. As a result, the capital club are linked to various players to help fill the scoring void.

Most recently, the Ligue 1 champions have been linked to Manchester City standout Julian Álvarez. The Argentine is in search of more playing time, and the Parisians are reportedly interested in the player.

Nonetheless, journalist Robin Bairner wrote in his PSG Talk Extra Time column that PSG should consider another Premier League sensation: Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian played 36 matches for the Gunners this past 2023-24 season, scoring eight goals and eight assists. While the goals didn’t come for the 27-year-old last campaign, Bairner believes that Jesus would fit what manager Luis Enrique wants to play.

“Of these, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is undoubtedly the most established,” Bairner wrote. “Indeed, PSG would need to adjust their model if they were to raid Mikel Arteta’s for the Brazil international, given that he is 27 years old. The Gunners, though, are clearly open to selling as they seek a forward of their own in the form of Benjamin Šeško or Victor Osimhen, two players that the men from the City of Lights are also following.

“Jesus would offer more of a focal point to the attack than Mbappé did, acting more typically as a box player and someone less involved in the build-up. This would place more of an onus on the wingers and midfielders to generate opportunities, but that should be little problem.”

While PSG does have Randal Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos, it will be interesting to see if they pursue a No. 9 this summer.