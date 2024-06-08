Arsenal’s squad value takes a hit, but still 2nd highest in world
Despite a stellar season that saw them narrowly miss out on the Premier League title, Arsenal‘s squad value has decreased by €63 million, according to the latest Transfermarkt update.
This 5.2% drop brings their total value to €1.14 billion, still the second-highest in the world.
The dip in value can be attributed to a significant drop in value of key players like Thomas Partey (-€17m), Aaron Ramsdale (-€15m), Emile Smith Rowe (-€13m), and Jorginho (-€12m). However, the Gunners still boast three players valued at €100 million or more: Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, and Bukayo Saka.
This decrease is part of a broader trend in the Premier League, where five teams saw their squad values drop in the 2023/24 season.
Manchester United suffered the most substantial blow, with their squad value plummeting by a staggering €132 million, a decrease of 15.6%. This sharp decline is the largest among all Premier League clubs and is primarily due to the drop in value of several key players, including Antony (-€35m), Mason Mount (-€25m), Marcus Rashford (-€20m), and Casemiro (-€20m).
Everton, despite securing their Premier League status, also saw a decrease in their squad value. Jarrad Branthwaite’s value soared by €32 million, but this was offset by drops for several other players, including Arnaut Danjuma (-€12m), Andre Gomes (-€6m), Beto (-€5m), James Tarkowski (-€5m), Michael Keane (-€4m), and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-€3m).
Wolves and Tottenham also experienced minor decreases in their squad values, with drops of €10 million and €4 million respectively. Timo Werner’s price alone dropped €8m just by joining Spurs.