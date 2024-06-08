Arsenal’s squad value takes a hit, but still 2nd highest in world

Despite a stellar season that saw them narrowly miss out on the Premier League title, Arsenal‘s squad value has decreased by €63 million, according to the latest Transfermarkt update.

This 5.2% drop brings their total value to €1.14 billion, still the second-highest in the world.

Arsenal's Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, English midfielder Bukayo Saka, English defender Ben White and English midfielder Declan Rice celebrate after winning the penalty shoot-out against Porto FC to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010, on March 12, 2024.

The dip in value can be attributed to a significant drop in value of key players like Thomas Partey (-€17m), Aaron Ramsdale (-€15m), Emile Smith Rowe (-€13m), and Jorginho (-€12m). However, the Gunners still boast three players valued at €100 million or more: Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, and Bukayo Saka.

This decrease is part of a broader trend in the Premier League, where five teams saw their squad values drop in the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United suffered the most substantial blow, with their squad value plummeting by a staggering €132 million, a decrease of 15.6%. This sharp decline is the largest among all Premier League clubs and is primarily due to the drop in value of several key players, including Antony (-€35m), Mason Mount (-€25m), Marcus Rashford (-€20m), and Casemiro (-€20m).

Everton, despite securing their Premier League status, also saw a decrease in their squad value. Jarrad Branthwaite’s value soared by €32 million, but this was offset by drops for several other players, including Arnaut Danjuma (-€12m), Andre Gomes (-€6m), Beto (-€5m), James Tarkowski (-€5m), Michael Keane (-€4m), and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-€3m).

Wolves and Tottenham also experienced minor decreases in their squad values, with drops of €10 million and €4 million respectively. Timo Werner’s price alone dropped €8m just by joining Spurs.