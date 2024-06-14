Arsenal and Sporting £20m apart in striker valuation

Arsenal‘s search for a second striker has hit another roadblock as Sporting CP remain steadfast in their valuation of Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners, who were dealt a blow when their primary target, Benjamin Sesko, extended his contract with Red Bull Leipzig, have been closely monitoring Gyokeres for the past year.

Sporting’s Swedish forward #09 Viktor Gyokeres (L) vies with Young Boys’ Swiss defender #04 Aurele Amenda during the UEFA Europa League last 32 second leg football match between Sporting CP and BSC Young Boys at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on February 22, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Arsenal‘s interest and Gyokeres‘ impressive record of 43 goals in 50 appearances for Sporting, the Portuguese club is unwilling to budge from the striker’s £85 million release clause. Arsenal had hoped to negotiate a fee in the £50-£60 million range but, as it stands, Sporting are not prepared to sell the 26-year-old for less than his full market value.

Sporting president, Frederico Varandas, has been vocal about his intent to maximise profit from player sales. The club is reportedly open to selling other first-team stars, such as defenders Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio, to raise funds instead of compromising on Gyokeres‘ price.

Ivory Coast’s defender #2 Ousmane Diomande reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 13, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Both Diomande and Inacio have also attracted the attention of Arsenal scouts, with valuations around £50 million and £52 million respectively.

Gyokeres‘ contract with Sporting runs until 2027, and he has also garnered interest from Manchester United.

When asked about his future back in March, Gyokeres said, “We’ll see this summer. It’s not something I know about myself, what will happen. I enjoy Sporting extremely well and feel no stress about the summer coming quickly.”

While Arsenal remains keen on acquiring the Swedish international, their financial limitations may force them to explore alternative options.