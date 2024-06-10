Arsenal slash asking price for fan favourite to £10m

Arsenal are reportedly willing to accept a cut-price fee of around £10 million for fan favourite Kieran Tierney, less than half of the record-breaking £25 million they paid Celtic in 2019.

The Scotland international spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, who are unlikely to activate their option to buy.

BILBAO, SPAIN: Kieran Tierney of Real Sociedad is challenged by Nico Williams of Athletic Club during the LaLiga EA Sports match at Estadio de San Mames on January 13, 2024. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Kieran Tierney is understood to be keen on a permanent move away from the Emirates this summer, as he seeks regular first-team football. Despite his popularity with the fans and his solid performances when fit, the 27-year-old has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior preferred at left-back.

The Gunners are reportedly open to offers in the region of £10 million, which would represent a significant loss on their initial investment. However, the club is keen to move Tierney on and recoup some of the fee they paid for him.

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal – Premier League – The Hawthorns Arsenal s Kieran Tierney (centre) celebrates scoring his side s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Copyright: Michael Regan

Tierney is currently with the Scotland squad preparing for Euro 2024, where he is expected to play a key role in Steve Clarke‘s side. His performances in the tournament could attract further interest from potential suitors and hopefully push his price up.

Several clubs are rumoured to be interested in Tierney, including Newcastle United and Aston Villa. A return to Celtic has also been mooted, although the Scottish champions are more likely to pursue a loan deal than a permanent transfer.

Arsenal’s decision to slash their asking price for Tierney could spark a bidding war for the talented left-back, who is still considered one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

His Arsenal contract expires in 2026.