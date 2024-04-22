'Arsenal showed mental strength but O'Neil will be happy with Wolves' spirit'

[Getty Images]

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson believes both Mikel Arteta and Gary O'Neil will be happy with their sides' respective performances in Saturday's 2-0 win for Arsenal at Molineux.

The Gunners returned to the top of the Premier League but were made to work by a Wolves side ravaged by injuries.

"Arsenal showed a lot of mental strength," Grayson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They could have had a harder fixture with how depleted Wolves were with the injury situation, but Wolves played really well.

"They were good out of possession, on the counter-attack and defended the 18-yard box well.

"Arsenal just scored at the right time. They took the wind out of the sails of Wolves two minutes before half-time. Then, in the second half, they really upped the ante.

"It felt inevitable it would be 2-0 very soon but Wolves withstood that and created one or two half opportunities and got into some good positions without really working David Raya. Then Arsenal hit them on the counter and put the game to bed.

"Arsenal will be happy and relieved. On the other side of it, Gary O'Neil will be really happy with Wolves' performance and the heart, spirit and desire his team showed."

