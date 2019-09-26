Arsenal: Shkodran Mustafi offers sarcastic apology to Gunners fan for keeping clean sheets

Getty

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has responded to a fan on Twitter with a sarcastic apology after it was revealed the Germany international has kept two clean sheets in two appearances this season.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour under Unai Emery and has been limited to just two starts, in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

He has been the subject of criticism and mockery on social media during his three-year spell at Arsenal, and was expected to leave the club in the summer.

But there were no suitors, despite reported interest from Juventus and Roma, so Mustafi was forced to remain at the Emirates as a fringe player.

And in his two appearances this season – against Frankfurt and Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night – the former Everton and Valencia man has helped his side to two convincing wins without letting in a goal.

“I hate to say this but Shkodran Mustafi has played 2 games and kept 2 clean sheet,” wrote Arsenal fan @Adewuyi_shola on Twitter.

“Sorry for keeping the 2 clean sheets,” Mustafi responded, adding an emoji that made his feelings clear.

Despite calls for Mustafi to be sold, the centre-back has insisted he remains focused on his Arsenal career.

Sorry for keeping the 2 clean sheets 😑 — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 25, 2019

“My dad talked to the club. I am a player of Arsenal and have another two years of contract,” he said. “I was never the one who starts a war when something does not work out.

“If something turns out, I’m open to taking the next step. If not, then I will continue my football.

“The coach told me that he sees me the same way as any player in the team. I do not want to say that this is not an issue. I have a wife and two children and that has to be sanctioned.

“If at some point a club from Germany has interest and it fits, I’m open for it.”