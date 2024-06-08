Arsenal set to sign Champions League winner from Barcelona

Mariona Caldentey has agreed to join Arsenal this summer after confirming her departure from Barcelona, according to reports.

The 28-year-old started last month's 2-0 win over Lyon in the Women's Champions League final, which saw the Catalan giants retain their crown thanks to goals from Ballon d'Or Feminin holder Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, a previous two-time winner of the award.

Caldentey announced on Wednesday afternoon that she'd be leaving Barcelona once her contract expires at the end of June, having won three Champions League crowns, six Liga F titles and 13 other major trophies during a glittering ten-year stay, and Sky Sports report that a deal has already been agreed with three-time WSL champions Arsenal.

The Gunners have been looking to add further firepower to Jonas Eidevall's squad after the surprise announcement that Vivianne Miedema - the WSL's all-time record scorer with 79 goals - will leave the club at the end of her contract, and Caldentey certainly has the credentials to be a success in north London after scoring 114 goals during her time with Barcelona.

England's all-time record goalscorer, and former Arsenal striker, Ellen White described the decision to let Miedema leave as "absolutely shocking", particularly as WSL rivals Manchester City have emerged as a potential destination for the 27-year-old.

Arsenal moved quickly in the aftermath of Miedema's departure news by announcing a new contract for strike partner Stina Blackstenius, and she was joined six days later by captain Leah Williamson in committing her future to the club.

"Everyone knows what Arsenal means to me, but I think every time I sign a new contract, I feel that love ignite all over again," Williamson told club media. "I'm very happy to be staying – this is a place where I can still continue to grow, develop and be challenged.

"As a group, we're all very focused on bringing more silverware to this club and I can't wait to get started again when the new season comes around."

Caldentey's proposed arrival will bolster an Arsenal front line who in addition to Blackstenius, also boasts the likes of Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse and Caitlin Foord - all established internationals who have enjoyed success at the very top of the women's game.