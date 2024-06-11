Arsenal set to shift attention to Zirkzee after major transfer blow

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee after Benjamin Sesko opted to remain with RB Leipzig beyond this summer, according to the Guardian.

The Gunners want to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of next season and the Slovenian international was top of their list, with his £55 million release clause attracting them.

However, Sesko is set to sign a new contract with Leipzig, forcing Arsenal to look elsewhere. They could step up their interest in Zirkzee.

The 23-year-old has a £34m release clause and is expected to leave Bologna this summer despite helping them secure Champions League football for next season.

Zirkzee bagged 11 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A games during the season, and manager Thiago Motta dubbed him ‘special’ after an impressive performance in February.

AC Milan are also keen to sign the Dutchman, but Arsenal will hope they can convince him to join them in the Premier League instead.

Manager Mikel Arteta wants to go one better next term after his side finished second to Manchester City in back-to-back campaigns. Landing Zirkzee could make a huge difference despite missing out on Sesko.

The former Netherlands youth international is a complete striker, with his defensive qualities one of the things Arteta admires in attackers.

The former Bayern Munich striker will be eager to prove himself after he was omitted from the Netherlands’ 2024 European Championship squad by Ronald Koeman.