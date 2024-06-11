Arsenal set to shift attention to ‘special’ 23y/o striker after major transfer blow – report

Arsenal could reignite interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee after his RB Leipzig counterpart Benjamin Sesko opted to remain with the Bundesliga club beyond this summer, according to the Guardian.

The Gunners want to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of next season and the Slovenian international was top of their plans, with his £55 million release clause one of the things that attracted them.

However, Sesko is set to sign a new contract with Leipzig, forcing Arsenal and other suitors to look elsewhere, which could see the North Londoners step up interest in Zirkzee.

Benjamin Sesko to sign new Leipzig deal in blow for Arsenal and Chelsea. Arsenal could step up interest in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee … https://t.co/rmC5eJAb9G — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) June 11, 2024

The 23-year-old has a £34m release clause and is expected to leave Bologna this summer despite helping them secure Champions League football for next season following a fifth-placed finish in the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

Zirkzee bagged 11 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A games during the season, and manager Thiago Motta dubbed him ‘special’ after an impressive performance back in February.

AC Milan are also keen on recruiting the services of the Dutchman but Arsenal will hope they can convince him to join them in the Premier League instead.

Manager Mikel Arteta wants to go one better next term after his side finished second to Manchester City in back-to-back campaigns, and landing Zirkzee could make a huge difference despite missing out on Sesko.

The former Netherlands youth international is a complete striker, with his defensive qualities one of the things Arteta admires in attackers.

The former Bayern Munich striker will be eager to prove himself in such a big league after he was not included in the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad by Ronald Koeman, and the opportunity to join Arsenal could be very appealing to him.

Landing a player with such huge potential and enormous talents for just £34m is a chance the Gunners cannot afford to miss, and they must pull out all the stops to land him after the Sesko blow.