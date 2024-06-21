Arsenal set to rival Tottenham in race for England international

Arsenal have emerged as a contender to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer with the Gunners set to rival Tottenham for the midfielder’s signature.

Gallagher’s future at Chelsea is up in the air with his contract set to expire in 2025, while Chelsea’s need to bring in funds to ease profit and sustainability (PSR) concerns make the academy graduate an attractive sale.

The 24-year-old was prominent part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans last season but his status under new head coach Enzo Maresca is unclear.

Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring his situation and Spanish outlet AS have claimed Arsenal have now enquired into Gallagher’s availability as Mikel Arteta looks to add increased dynamism to his midfield.

Arsenal are keen to sign a centre-forward, central midfielder and left-sided defender during the summer transfer window, while a wide-attacker will also be sought should budget allow.

The Gunners are hopeful of raising funds through the sale of several fringe players with Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey among those who could leave the Emirates.

Gallagher is valued at around £42m at Stamford Bridge, a fee that would represent pure profit for Chelsea on the club’s accounts due to his homegrown status.

Tottenham are long-term admirers of the player, who features high on the club’s shortlist of summer targets, with Ange Postcoglou appreciating the all-action style of the England midfielder.

Gallagher scored five times and provided seven assists in the Premier League in 2023-24 and has featured as a substitute for England during their opening two fixtures at Euro 2024.

