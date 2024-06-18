Arsenal set priority for summer transfer window

Arsenal are prioritising a move for a midfielder and leaning towards signing someone in a deeper midfield role, according to a report.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice (R) and Mikel Arteta (L) react on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 19, 2024. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal are shifting to strengthening their midfield as a primary focus in the summer transfer market.

McNicholas adds that the indications are that Arsenal are leaning towards signing a No. 6 rather than a No. 8, as they feel there are better options available in that position.

MUNICH, GERMANY: Kai Havertz of Germany celebrates scoring his team’s third goal from the penalty-spot during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The shift is no great surprise, as Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker always seemed to be a matter of bringing in the right player rather than making a signing to fill a spot.

Kai Havertz is performing well up front, and Arsenal still have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard on the books as well. All are still on long contracts, so a new centre-forward isn’t a necessity until bids start coming in for the existing options.

By contrast, Arsenal’s midfield options are a lot lighter. Declan Rice was playing a more advanced role for the Gunners by the end of the 2023/24 campaign, leaving the deepest midfield position to Jorginho or Thomas Partey.

Both players are out of contract in 2025, so although Arsenal aren’t yet desperate, it’s clearly a position to address this summer if possible.

DORTMUND, GERMANY: Jorginho of Italy runs with the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Italy and Albania at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for FIGC)

Previous reports had suggested Arsenal would be flexible with their pursuit of a midfielder this summer, with Rice capable of dropping back if the right attacking midfielder appeared on the market.

But it seems Arsenal feel the market is better suited to a No. 6 signing. It remains to be seen who that midfielder might be, with no concrete links to anyone at the moment.