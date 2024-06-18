Arsenal set priority for summer transfer window
Arsenal are prioritising a move for a midfielder and leaning towards signing someone in a deeper midfield role, according to a report.
James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that after missing out on Benjamin Sesko, Arsenal are shifting to strengthening their midfield as a primary focus in the summer transfer market.
McNicholas adds that the indications are that Arsenal are leaning towards signing a No. 6 rather than a No. 8, as they feel there are better options available in that position.
The shift is no great surprise, as Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker always seemed to be a matter of bringing in the right player rather than making a signing to fill a spot.
Kai Havertz is performing well up front, and Arsenal still have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Leandro Trossard on the books as well. All are still on long contracts, so a new centre-forward isn’t a necessity until bids start coming in for the existing options.
By contrast, Arsenal’s midfield options are a lot lighter. Declan Rice was playing a more advanced role for the Gunners by the end of the 2023/24 campaign, leaving the deepest midfield position to Jorginho or Thomas Partey.
Both players are out of contract in 2025, so although Arsenal aren’t yet desperate, it’s clearly a position to address this summer if possible.
Previous reports had suggested Arsenal would be flexible with their pursuit of a midfielder this summer, with Rice capable of dropping back if the right attacking midfielder appeared on the market.
But it seems Arsenal feel the market is better suited to a No. 6 signing. It remains to be seen who that midfielder might be, with no concrete links to anyone at the moment.