Arsenal set to play 2-day Emirates Cup this summer

Arsenal are set to play a two-game Emirates Cup this pre-season for the first time since 2017, according to a report.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Captain Manuel Almunia of Arsenal lifts the winners' trophy after the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Celtic at Emirates Stadium on August 1, 2010.

Arsenal fixture insider Arsenal Fixture News reports that the Gunners are set to play two Emirates Cup matches at home during pre-season.

The first game is set to take place on Wednesday, August 7th at 18:00 BST, with the second match on Sunday, August 11th at 14:00 BST.

As it stands, the opposition is unconfirmed, but Arsenal Fixture News report that there are rumours that Borussia Dortmund and Lyon could be the two opponents. Both games would be men’s first-team fixtures.

It’s unclear whether or not Dortmund and Lyon would also face each other, and whether there would be a fourth team at the event as there was in the traditional format of the pre-season tournament.

Dortmund's Donyell Malen celebrates scoring the 1-1 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Dortmund, western Germany, on February 25, 2024.

We’ll have to wait for official confirmation of the above report, but Arsenal certainly need to add a few more pre-season fixtures to the current calendar.

As it stands, the Gunners have only officially announced friendly games against Manchester United and Liverpool, with the rest of the schedule remaining uncertain.

Arsenal will head off to the U.S. on July 21st, and there have been unconfirmed rumours of a game against Bournemouth on July 24th in Los Angeles.

After that, it’s the confirmed games against Manchester United at the Sofi Stadium on July 28th, and against Liverpool at the Lincoln Financial Field on August 1st.

With the Community Shield on August 10th, it was always unlikely an Emirates Cup game would take place that same day. Instead, it seems the plan is to split two fixtures across the week.

Predicted Arsenal pre-season fixture list

LONDON, ENGLAND: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on May 04, 2024.

With all of the above in mind, here’s a prediction at Arsenal’s pre-season fixture list, with any confirmed elements listed in bold.