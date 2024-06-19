Arsenal Are Set To Launch A Move For This Napoli Centre-Forward: Dream Signing For Arteta?

In a recent report, Area Napoli claimed that Arsenal are set to launch a move for Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen. It has been mentioned that the Gunners are hoping to make a move for the Nigeria international ‘in the next few days’ as they look to strengthen their attack this summer.

Osimhen enjoyed another productive campaign at the Italian club as he put in a series of match-winning displays for them in the final third. The Nigerian talent banged in 17 goals and secured four assists in 32 appearances for Napoli last season across various competitions.

The 25-year-old led the line well for Napoli based on his average of 3.6 shots, 0.9 key passes and 0.6 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A. However, he lacked quality when distributing the ball in the opponent’s half, as evidenced by his pass completion rate of 71% in the Italian top flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Italian club will expire in the summer of 2026 which could make it difficult for the Gunners to sign him on the cheap later this year.

Will Osimhen Be A Dream Signing For Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta?

Osimhen is proficient at finding some space for himself to get some strikes in at goal. He has proven his value as a great finisher in the final third and can also create the odd chance for his teammates up top.

The Nigerian striker is also quite clever with his movements in and around the opponent’s penalty area. Standing at 1.86m, he can use his strong frame to hold possession up for his team but needs to work on improving his link-up play in the opposition half.

Osimhen would add more firepower to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta’s frontline. He is good enough to help the Gunners compete for the Premier League title once again in the coming seasons.

At 25, Osimhen has his best years ahead of him which makes him a dream option for the North London club to pursue before the end of this transfer window. However, it remains to be seen whether the Nigerian sensation can maintain his good form in Premier League football if Arsenal manage to get a deal over the line for him.