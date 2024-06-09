Arsenal set asking price to sell £120k per week star, want £40m plus add-ons – report

Arsenal want a guaranteed fee of £40 million to sell goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to The Sun.

The England international fell out-of-favour under manager Mikel Arteta last season following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford.

Raya had a solid Premier League campaign with 16 clean sheets, winning the Golden Glove award.

The Gunners are expected to sign him on a permanent deal by triggering his buy clause and this could coincide with Ramsdale’s potential exit.

However, the club are unlikely to sell him on the cheap. They want a guarantee fee of at least £40m with another £10m in the form of add-ons.

Arsenal have set right valuation for Ramsdale

The Gunners are set for a busy summer transfer window. The club should be optimistic of increasing their spending power with plenty of player sales.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Albert Sambi Lokonga could head for the exit door. Ramsdale could also pursue a new challenge.

In our view, the hierarchy have set the right valuation for Ramsdale. The £120,000 per week star is in the peak of his goalkeeping career at 26 and would be a top signing for another club.

The higher asking price clearly suggests that Arsenal are not under pressure to sell him and the onus is on interested parties to negotiate and find a suitable outcome.

As things stand, there are no formal bids. Newcastle United have turned their focus elsewhere due to the price tag, but there could be interest in the coming weeks.

