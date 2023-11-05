Arsenal launch scathing attack on refereeing standards after Newcastle defeat

Mikel Arteta totally lost his cool after the defeat to Newcastle - CameraSport/Alex Dodd

Arsenal have launched a scathing attack on “unacceptable” refereeing standards and demanded improvements “urgently” as the club rally behind a furious Mikel Arteta.

In a statement released after Arteta’s rant at Var “errors” which led to a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday, Arsenal said Premier League players, coaches and supporters “deserve better”.

Arteta had branded the decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon’s goal “an absolute disgrace”. Telegraph Sport understands the PGMOL, the body that controls refereeing in England, have no immediate plans to respond in public to his points, which a source said “were subjective”.

But some dialogue with Arsenal appears inevitable after the club launched a blistering attack, suggesting the game needs to move on from “excuses” and “attempted explanations” when mistakes are made.

“Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and Var errors on Saturday evening,” read a club statement.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better.

“PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

“We support the ongoing efforts of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.”

‘Arteta: I feel ashamed’

Arteta had launched an astonishing attack on the legitimacy of the Premier League following Arsenal’s first defeat of the campaign. Gordon’s strike survived a hat-trick of Var checks – for ball out of play, foul and offside.

Gordon had turned the ball in from close range, but despite checks to see if Joe Willock had kept the ball in play before crossing it, there was no conclusive proof, according to Stockley Park, that it had crossed the touchline.

Ball-out-of-play decisions – like this one on Saturday involving Joe Willock – used to be reserved for the on-field officials

In turn, despite a long check to see if Joelinton had fouled Gabriel before the ball fell to Gordon, it was not clear and obvious he had.

This shove by Joelinton was not deemed foul play, either on the pitch or by the Var

“We have to talk about the result,” said Arteta after the game, his eyes red with emotion.

“We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands up, I feel embarrassed. I have to be the one here to talk, try to defend the club and ask for help.

“It is an absolute disgrace, an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. For more than one reason, for many reasons, it should not be a goal. I have been more than 20 years in this country, I feel ashamed, and it is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world.”

Pushed on exactly which one of the three checks the goal should have failed, Arteta was more evasive. “It is not a goal, it is simple. [The fact there are three checks] makes it even worse. You only need to see one image, if not look at the second, it is not a goal. I don’t care what they say [about a lack of proof].

Asked for which reason, he added: “For a goal to be allowed, there are certain things prior to that, there are things not allowed in football, here or China or Japan or Portugal. I feel sick, that is how I feel. I feel sick.

“I have to stand here and explain. We lost three points. There is too much at stake, it is embarrassing. I have praised my players for the way they played and competed in this stadium against this team.

“The result should not be what it is – there are many reasons for that. If there was a team looking to win the game today it was Arsenal.

“We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility. The outcome [of the Var check] is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”

Pundits have been split in their reaction to the row. Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown told Match of the Day that the goal should have been disallowed but Gary Neville wrote on X on Sunday: “I thought the decision for the Newcastle goal was correct. The ball out was inconclusive at best, definitely not a foul for me and if the Var can’t evidence offside, the on field decision should stand.”

Later, in reaction to Arsenal’s statement, Neville wrote: “I played for a club where a manager went mad after games if we felt a decision had gone against us. You feel like it’s us against the world. I get it. Everyone hates us, the refs are out to stitch us up and there’s bias v us. However I can never remember the club writing letters undermining the system and the whole refereeing community.

“When I look back now I don’t think as players we always covered ourselves in glory with refs and also at a big club we all feel entitled and you have to leave and retire to be able to see that.

“Arsenal’s letter and even the Liverpool statement a few weeks ago (they had a genuine bad one vs them ) are wrong. Do it privately. If I was Howard Webb I would stop apologising to them and get on with it. Managers and players make far more mistakes than refs.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.