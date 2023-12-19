Arsenal rule out Jakub Kiwior exit in January but open door to departure of another defender

Arsenal are expected to rebuff approaches for versatile defender Jakub Kiwior in January.

The 23-year-old is attracting interest from several Italian clubs, including AC Milan.

But Arsenal, who knocked back Sevilla’s interest in the player last summer, have no plans to let him leave.

Staying put: Arsenal are keen to keep Jakub Kiwior - despite interest from Italy (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Kiwior has started to feature more regularly, starting in two of Arsenal’s last four games, and has made 13 appearances this season.

The Gunners have been hit by fitness issues in defence, losing new- signing Jurrien Timber with an ACL injury on his League debut and, this month, Takehiro Tomiyasu with a calf problem.

Thomas Partey, who could fill in at right-back, has been absent since October due to a groin injury.

Kiwior arrived from Spezia in January as part of a deal that could eventually be worth £21million.

The Poland international signed a contract until 2027, with the option for a further 12 months, and is settled in London.

His English has improved since he joined and he offers versatility because he can play at left-back, centre-back or as a holding midfielder.

“It’s true it was a challenge for me at the start, but I wanted to take that challenge because I want to play for a big club like this,” he said last week. “I’m very happy here.”

Cedric could leave the Gunners amid interest from Villarreal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

One defender who could leave Arsenal in January is Cedric Soares, who is attracting interest from Villarreal.

The Spanish club have been tracking the right-back since the summer and initial contact was made then.

Cedric, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season and has started just once this season.