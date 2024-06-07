Arsenal at risk of missing out on £34m striker target

Arsenal appear set to miss out on the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee after AC Milan made contact over the Dutchman, reports suggest.

As 90min revealed in January, both Arsenal and Manchester United had identified Zirkzee as a potential target for the summer transfer window, having been impressed with a breakout season that yielded 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Links between Arsenal and the Dutchman have continued to grow but, as first revealed by Relevo, Milan have moved early and informed Bologna that they are prepared to trigger Zirkzee's €40m (£34m) release clause.

It is also stressed that Zirkzee wants to remain in Serie A, giving Milan confidence that they will be able to get the deal done.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio notes that a deal between Milan and Zirkzee is far from guaranteed, with the commission due to the 23-year-old's agent proving a major stumbling block in negotiations.

Zirkzee's representatives are believed to be pushing for €15m (£12.75m) in compensation as a reward for securing a release clause which is below Zirkzee's true market value, but Milan are not prepared to pay up.

The Serie A side are exploring other potential targets, including Girona's Artem Dovbyk and Chelsea's Armando Broja.

Zirkzee is not believed to be Arsenal's top striker target but the Gunners have been forced to draw up a long list of potential signings ahead of a summer in which a vast number of rival clubs are looking to sign new centre-forwards.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is a real option for the Gunners but the 21-year-old is also a priority for the likes of Chelsea and United, which may force Arsenal to look at alternative targets.