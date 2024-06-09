Arsenal Reveal Their Stance on Napoli Star Amid Cooling Interest from Chelsea and PSG

There’s been talk of Victor Osimhen possibly joining Arsenal, Chelsea, or Paris Saint-Germain. Yet, the buzz around any of these clubs making a solid move seems to be tapering off.

In recent weeks, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea will bring in a new striker this summer as part of their plans for the next season. However, he mentioned that there have been no negotiations or talks for Osimhen.

According to L’Equipe, PSG’s pursuit of the Nigerian striker seems to be losing steam. Recent updates suggest that the club hasn’t really engaged in significant discussions with Osimhen and his representatives.

Arsenal are keen on securing a new striker this summer, with Benjamin Sesko emerging as one of their top choices. However, it appears the Gunners won’t be bending over backward.

As per Sky Sports Italy (h/t The Evening Standard), although Arsenal holds Osimhen in high regard, they’ve made it clear to the Serie A side that they won’t be shelling out more than £100 million for his signature.

Following his move from Ligue 1’s LOSC Lille to Napoli, the Nigerian international has scored 76 goals in 133 games, 65 of which were in Serie A. Osimhen also played a crucial role in Napoli’s march to winning the 2022-23 league championship.