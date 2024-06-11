Arsenal reportedly set to join the race for right-back Arne Slot loves

Arsenal reportedly set to join the race for right-back Arne Slot loves

Arsenal are set to join a growing list of clubs this summer, ready to battle Premier League rivals Liverpool for the signature of versatile Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, according to reports.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claims that the Gunners, having narrowly missed out on the Premier League title this season, are looking to bolster their squad further and have identified the Dutchman as a top target.

While Mikel Arteta is targeting a high-profile striker, defensive reinforcements are also on the agenda, with Geertruida emerging as an option to ease the burden on Ben White at right-back.

The 23-year-old Geertruida, who was instrumental for Feyenoord last season under incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot, played 47 matches, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

With just a year remaining on his current contract, Geertruida is believed to be attainable this summer, and both the player and Feyenoord are ready to negotiate the right deal.

His inclusion in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024 further underscores his growing reputation.

A versatile player

The Dutchman's ability to also play in central defence, as well as a defensive midfielder, makes him a highly attractive prospect for a number of clubs looking to add depth and versatility to their squad.

Besides the Arne Slot factor, this is what has piqued the interest of Liverpool, with Joel Matip leaving the club on a free transfer, an increasing possibility that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be used more as a midfielder from now on, Pep Lijnders' interest in taking Conor Bradley with him to RB Leipzig, and question marks over the future of Joe Gomez.

Geertruida's attendance among Liverpool fans at their 2-2 draw with West Ham United only intensified speculation about a potential move, but hasn't stopped a number of other clubs from entering the mix.

Tottenham Hotspur, too, are eyeing Geertruida as a possible replacement for Emerson Royal, who has been linked with AC Milan. Meanwhile, Newcastle United and West Ham United have also been credited with interest.

