Arsenal reportedly monitoring €75m-clause goalkeeper

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a potential summer transfer target.

Costa, a 24-year-old Portuguese international, has established himself as one of Europe’s standout goalkeepers in recent years, impressing in both domestic and European competitions.

AVEIRO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 11: Diogo Costa of Portugal during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Republic or Ireland at Estadio Municipal de Aveiro on June 11, 2024 in Aveiro, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Last season, Costa conceded just 38 goals in 45 appearances for Porto across all competitions, keeping 17 clean sheets. His performances have attracted interest from several top clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, who are also reportedly tracking the goalkeeper.

Porto‘s financial situation may necessitate a significant sale this summer, and Costa has emerged as a prime candidate to leave the club. Despite their need to generate funds, Porto are unwilling to let Costa go cheaply, as his contract includes a €75 million (£63m) release clause. This would make him one of the most expensive goalkeepers in history and it would seem to make no sense for Arsenal to spend this sort of money on a new keeper when they are already paying £27m to make David Raya’s loan from Brentford a permanent deal.

Arsenal‘s alleged interest in Costa comes amidst uncertainty surrounding their current goalkeeping situation. Aaron Ramsdale, who lost his starting spot to Raya, is unsurprisingly rumoured to be seeking a move away in search of regular playing time, but is another first-choice keeper going to want to take his place on the bench? Seems unlikely.

The Gunners are reportedly keen on acquiring a new goalkeeper to compete with Raya for the number one spot, and Costa‘s impressive performances have naturally caught their attention. His strong shot-stopping ability, command of the penalty area, and distribution skills make him an attractive prospect for Mikel Arteta‘s side.

Costa‘s performances at Euro 2024, where he is expected to start for Portugal, could further elevate his profile and potentially spark a bidding war among interested clubs.