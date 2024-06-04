Arsenal are really determined to sign £50m enforcer, Arteta is a keen admirer – The Athletic

Arsenal are really determined to sign £50m enforcer, Arteta is a keen admirer – The Athletic

Arsenal are very interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi during the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The north London giants are likely to recruit a new defensive midfielder with the prospect of Thomas Partey being sold in the forthcoming weeks.

Partey has been injury-prone during his four seasons at the club. With his contract expiring in June next year, the hierarchy could be prepared to sell him.

Amidst this, The Athletic report that the Gunners are determined to sign Zubimendi, and manager Mikel Arteta is a keen admirer of his Spanish compatriot.

However, they face difficulty in persuading Zubimendi to leave the Basque region. He has a £50 million release clause in his contract but has shown no desire to move.

Arsenal should not be dragged into long transfer saga

Partey had another injury-plagued campaign for the Gunners. He had to wait until early April to make his first start of the year in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian has missed over 70 games during his time at the club and a summer sale could be on the cards instead of losing him for free next year.

Zubimendi would be a quality signing with his good distribution, close ball control and aerial presence.

However, there has been no indication whatsoever that the Spaniard would prefer a new challenge away from his boyhood club in the upcoming window.

The 25-year-old has said in the past that he has no reason to leave the La Liga outfit unless the board make the decision to sanction his departure.

In our view, Arsenal should avoid being dragged into a long transfer saga for him. They need to move on if he does not wish to part ways with Sociedad.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com