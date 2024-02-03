Arsenal 'will really go for it' against Liverpool - Fabregas

Arsenal celebrate a goal

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes Arsenal will be set up to go for three points when they entertain Premier League leaders Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners are two places and five points behind the Reds and Fabregas told the BBC's Planet Premier League Podcast his old club will not be interested in playing for a point.

"They're young, they're brave, they're emotional and they really want to go for it in every single game," said Fabregas.

"I think when we talk about not losing, it's when we talk about [teams like] the Inter Milan of [Jose] Mourinho, the Chelsea of Mourinho - they were so experienced, they knew exactly what to do. They knew how to play these type of games.

"At Arsenal, and I speak from experience as well, every time we tried to do anything like this, we were just not good enough for the type of players we have - for the age, for the inexperience. We just always wanted to go for it and win and get the three points and at least try. To go for a draw means that you have to play in a different way that you are not used to and we were just not good at it. We need to be honest.

"Knowing Mikel [Areta] a little bit, he'll want to win. It's a big opportunity for them to just close the gap. I would say that they will really go for it and they will try to close the gap as soon as possible because now it's starting to be the time where the Premier League gets decided between who will be the last two or three teams.

"They cannot afford to drop points any more."

