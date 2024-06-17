Arsenal ready to make move for Serie A goalscorer

Arsenal are likely to make a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen soon, according to a report in the Italian media.

NAPLES, ITALY: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli looks disappointed during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 11, 2024. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato reports for RAI (via GIFN) that Arsenal are ready to make an offer to Napoli for Victor Osimhen.

According to the claims, Chelsea have cooled their interest in the striker, leaving Arsenal as the frontrunners. The Gunners are unwilling to meet Osimhen’s release clause, but would be willing to negotiate for a lower fee.

As for Napoli, they’re reportedly open to negotiate so that Antonio Conte can use the funds to reinvest in strengthening their squad.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match Napoli vs Sporting Braga at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on December 12, 2023. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

This follows Gianluca Di Marzio’s report from earlier this month that only Arsenal are currently in the mix for Osimhen, though he did stress that even the Gunners were a long way from meeting the player’s release clause.

Arsenal had been heavily linked with a move for Osimhen earlier in the 2023/24 campaign, but the links had faded away amid claims that Paris Saint-Germain were looking at the striker to replace Kylian Mbappe.

David Ornstein had reported that Osimhen featured prominently on PSG’s list of candidates to replace Mbappe, with the club stepping up various discussions in January to be ready for the player’s potential departure.

Yet L’Equipe then reported that PSG’s interest in Osimhen had also fallen away, with no advancements in the move to sign him.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates after winning 2-0 the UEFA Champions League Group C football match Napoli vs Sporting Braga at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples on December 12, 2023. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that Italian outlets remain the only sources claiming Arsenal are even in contention to sign Osimhen.

None of the reliable outlets in the English media have suggested a move is a possibility, so either the Gunners are hiding it well, or the Italian media know something we don’t.

Osimhen scored 17 goals and assisted four in 32 games this season amid a couple of injury setbacks and his month-long run to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.