Arsenal ready to activate Barcelona top target’s €58 million release clause – report

Nico Williams is one of the top targets for FC Barcelona heading into the summer, with the club seeing him as a crucial addition to reinforce the left wing.

The 21-year-old has proven himself in La Liga with Athletic Club over the past year or so and is now shining bright on the international stage with Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024.

As such, Barça have made him the No. 1 target for the summer window, although there are challenges aplenty in the race for the Athletic winger.

Arsenal ready to splash the cash

Over the weekend, it emerged that Chelsea were also keen on beating Barcelona to the signing of Nico Williams.

Now, Caught Offside reports that Arsenal have also entered the race for the Spanish international and would be ready to splash big money on the signing.

Indeed, as per the report, the Gunners would be prepared to activate the €58 million release clause that Williams has in his contract with Athletic Club.

Man in demand. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

This development would come as a concern for Barcelona, who, given their financial situation, might not be in a position to splash that sum right away, especially with a new pivot midfielder also needed.

A deal for Williams, including his transfer fee and wages, could be a big hurdle for Barcelona, while the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are not bound by the same restrictions.

What has Nico said about his future?

With mounting speculations about his future, Nico Williams lashed out at the rumours this past week, stating that he is happy at Athletic Club, having only recently signed a new contract.

“I’ve just signed a new deal at Athletic a few weeks ago, I feel very good there. I’m very happy at Athletic,” he said.

Whether he would be willing to change that stance in the face of offers will be interesting to see.

But the emergence of Arsenal and Chelsea in the picture complicates things for Barcelona.