Arsenal quartet in Opta's team of season

[BBC]

Arsenal quartet Ben White, William Saliba, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard have been included in Opta's Premier League team of the season.

They were pivotal to the Gunners' title challenge, although Mikel Arteta's side eventually finished second, just two points behind champions Manchester City.

White

With four goals and four assists, White had his best season in terms of goal involvements in the Premier League.

Saliba

The centre-back became the first outfield player to play every minute of a Premier League campaign for Arsenal. He also had the highest passing accuracy of any Gunners player (92.6% - minimum 500 passes).

Rice

No player started more open-play sequences that ended in a shot in the Premier League this season than Rice (50).

Odegaard

The Arsenal captain created more chances from open play than any other player in the Premier League this season (88).