Update On Arsenal And Their Pursuit Of This Newcastle United Star: Should Arteta Go For Him?

Update On Arsenal And Their Pursuit Of This Newcastle United Star: Should Arteta Go For Him?

In a recent episode of The Done Deal Show, journalist Ben Jacobs offered an update on Arsenal and their pursuit of Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes this summer. Jacobs said,

“Yeah I don’t think we’re going to see Alexander Isak leave, that will be a near automatic rejection.

“With Bruno Guimaraes it is a bit different, there is a release clause there.

“We should point out that Bruno isn’t forcing his way out of the club, he likes it at Newcastle. Let’s wait and see, there’s still the possibility that Manchester United move. Arsenal will only move if the price drops significantly, they won’t trigger the clause according to my information.”

Guimaraes’ Decent Numbers At St. James’ Park Last Season

Guimaraes is having an impressive campaign at the Tyneside club as he put in a series of influential displays at the centre of the park. The Brazilian midfield ace registered seven goals and grabbed ten assists in 50 appearances for Newcastle last season on all fronts.

The 26-year-old has been a good performer at both ends of the field based on his average of 2.4 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 0.5 clearances, 1.3 shots, 1.7 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per 90 minutes in Premier League football. He has even been tidy when distributing possession from midfield after completing 85% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes passes the ball during the friendly football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on May 22, 2024. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP)

Should Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Go For Guimaraes?

Guimaraes is a tough-tackling midfielder who can make some crucial interceptions for his side at the centre of the park. He doesn’t mind clearing his lines when needed and can shoot the ball with power and accuracy from long range.

The Brazilian midfield ace has also got the vision to unlock the opponent’s defence with a few killer passes in the final third and can be a good dribbler with the ball at his feet. He mainly functions as a defensive midfielder but can also operate as a box-to-box midfielder if asked to do so.