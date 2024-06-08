Arsenal, PSG Still Possible for Napoli Star as No Club Meets Release Clause

Victor Osimhen has been linked to Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain. However, concrete rumors of any of these clubs making a serious push might be cooling down.

In recent weeks, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea will sign a new striker this summer as part of next season’s plans but no negotiations or talks taking place for Osimhen.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe reports that a deal for the Nigerian striker is losing momentum for PSG. Recent developments indicate that the club has not initiated substantial talks with Osimhen and his team.

Still, with so much uncertainty, one journalist believes Osimhen moving to Arsenal or PSG this summer is still possible.

“Osimhen must fund almost the whole of Napoli’s summer business,” Francesco Modugno said on Sky Italia. “He has a €130 million clause that no club seems to be getting close to. PSG remains a possibility [and] Arsenal too, but not at certain figures. Saudi Arabia seems like a life choice.”

— afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 8, 2024

After moving from Ligue 1’s LOSC Lille to Napoli, the Nigerian international has scored 76 goals in 133 games, 65 of which were in Serie A. Osimhen also played a crucial part in Napoli’s victory in the 2022-23 league championship, so now might be the time for a change for the player. Will it happen? That remains a mystery.