Arsenal and PSG Receive Transfer Boost as Man Utd Questions Pursuit of French Standout

Top European clubs have their eyes on Stade Rennais’ Désiré Doué, and it seems increasingly likely that the teenager will depart the Ligue 1 team this summer.

The 19-year-old impressed with 43 appearances across all competitions this past 2023-24 season, notching four goals and six assists. As a result, the list of suitors is growing, and one of them includes Arsenal, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the Red Devils might have to reconsider their stance in this transfer race. According to Give Me Sport, Manchester United are concerned they will not be able to lure Doué to the club, with Stade Rennais setting a high asking price for the 19-year old.

🚨 Manchester United are concerned they will not be able to lure highly-rated Désiré Doué to the club, with Rennes setting a high asking price for the 19-year old. (Source: Givemesport) pic.twitter.com/tr1zvoXwsN — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 22, 2024

A recent report from The Guardian’s Ed Aarons reveals that Rennes might sell him this summer for about €40 million.

Several clubs are interested in the young talent, and Rennes president Olivier Cloarec recently shared with Ouest-France that while he hopes to retain the player, he’s also open to the idea of a transfer.

“Obviously, we’d like to keep him, but we know he’s been followed for a long time by the biggest European clubs, and that won’t change this summer,” Cloarec said. “I’m not talking about numbers; we’ll see based on the offers and the market.”