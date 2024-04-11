Arsenal 'a proper example of how football should be done'

[Getty Images]

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes the team could become "a constant threat" in challenging for the title if they win the Premier League this season.

The Gunners currently lead a three-way battle with Liverpool and Manchester City. They are above the Reds on goal difference and a point ahead of third-place Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side led the table heading into the run-in last campaign but fell away in their attempt to win the trophy for the first time in 20 years.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Fabregas said: "Obviously you can imagine what it will mean - more than just winning a title but the belief will be back, the trust between the players and the staff and the fans and the whole club.

"The family that was there when I was there will be back, the moments of 'we are strong and we know we can win'; at the moment it is a little bit 'are we ready, are we not?'

"If they can manage to win the first one [under Arteta], I believe it could become a constant threat for Arsenal to be challenging for all the top titles."

Fabregas, who is now assistant manager at Italian Serie B club Como, feels the Gunners are being rewarded for sticking by their manager.

"It is all about Edu and the owners giving him the time and the right tools to prove himself," he added. "When this happens, the structure, the vision and the trust comes together and things happen. That is why I am happy.

"I always use them as an example, the first two years of Mikel, in any other club or someone else managing the situation could have just got rid of Mikel and said 'we are moving to another direction'.

"But they had a clear plan, a clear process, they had the right steps, they invested in young, quality players and now you get all the results of these ups and downs of the first two or three years.

"They are there, they have done really well and they are a proper example of how football should be done."