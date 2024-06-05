Arsenal to profit, but not as much as Chelsea, from sale of former youngster

Chelsea is expected to make a substantial profit from the sale of former Arsenal youngster Omari Hutchinson, as anticipated by Arsenal when they initially agreed to the transfer in 2022 given Chelsea’s reputation in this area.

HULL, ENGLAND: Omari Hutchinson of Ipswich Town looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Ipswich Town at MKM Stadium on April 27, 2024. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Hutchinson, who joined Chelsea from Arsenal‘s academy for a relatively modest fee, is now attracting interest from several clubs, including Dutch giants Ajax and Feyenoord, with Chelsea reportedly demanding a transfer fee between €29.5m and €35m.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea won’t loan out Omari Hutchinson again this summer. Permanent deal, only way.#CFC would only consider bids around £25/30m for Omari. 🔴⚪️ Understand Stuttgart are pushing a lot to sign him, favorites — with more clubs in PL, Ajax and Feyenoord also keen. pic.twitter.com/JjFKipSKZ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2024

This comes as no surprise to Arsenal, who included a sell-on clause in the deal that sent Hutchinson to Stamford Bridge. This clause entitles the Gunners to a percentage of any profit Chelsea makes on the player’s future sale. The exact amount of this percentage remains undisclosed, but it will likely be substantial as Arsenal foresaw the potential financial gains that could be made from the young winger’s development.

Hutchinson‘s time at Chelsea has been largely spent on loan at Ipswich Town, where he impressed with 11 goals and six assists in 50 Championship appearances. Ipswich are now keen to make his move permanent, reportedly preparing a £20m bid, but they face competition from other clubs in Europe and a much larger price tag.

Regardless of where Hutchinson ends up, Arsenal are set to benefit financially from his move which will soften the blow of the whopping profit Chelsea are about to make once again.