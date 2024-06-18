Arsenal to prioritise midfielder over centre-forward signing

Arsenal are set to turn their focus towards signing a midfielder this summer after failing in a bid to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

The North Londoners had made the signing of the Slovenian striker their priority for the transfer window but Sesko has turned down advances from the Premier League in favour of signing a new deal at Leipzig.

Arsenal had anticipated Sesko could remain in the Bundesliga and will continue to monitor his progress at Leipzig, where the 21-year-old scored 14 goals in 17 league starts in 2023-24.

Following that decision, Arsenal have shifted their focus for the window from attacking additions to the arrival of a new central midfielder. Mikel Arteta currently has Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah as options in the final third and the Gunners will now target a midfielder to complement Declan Rice.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are ‘leaning towards’ signing a number six over a number eight, given Rice’s impressive performances in a more adventurous role and the greater quality of defensive-minded midfielders on the market.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is a name that has been explored, while Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi, who has a €60m (£50n) release clause at Real Sociedad.

Funds could be raised through the sales of Reiss Nelson, who has requested to explore his future, and Emile Smith Rowe, each of whom would count as complete profit on the balance sheet as academy products. Eddie Nketiah, another Hale End-produced player, could also depart after struggling for a regular role at the Emirates.

