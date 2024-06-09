Arsenal prepared to offer €90m for Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a €90 million bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Italian news outlet Tuttojuve.com.

However, the Gunners’ prospective offer falls significantly short of Napoli’s valuation, who are demanding the full activation of Osimhen’s €130 million release clause.

NAPLES, ITALY: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli during the UEFA Champions League match between SCC Napoli and SC Braga at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 12, 2023. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Despite Arsenal being the sole club actively pursuing Osimhen, as confirmed by Gianluca Di Marzio, their initial offer is expected to be far from satisfying Napoli‘s expectations. Di Marzio stated, “Victor Osimhen, we assume that he will go away. At the moment, there is only Arsenal, who are far from the clause.”

Earlier this season, Arsenal‘s interest in Osimhen was overshadowed by reports linking him to Paris Saint-Germain as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. However, L’Equipe recently reported that PSG‘s pursuit of Osimhen has cooled down, leaving Arsenal with a clearer path to secure his signature.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis acknowledged Arsenal‘s interest in Osimhen back in March, stating, “Some players stay for many years, others are wanted by PSG, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea… It’s difficult to keep players when they are wanted by rich clubs. I can confirm there’s a release clause, a very high one.”

While Arsenal‘s anticipated bid is unlikely to trigger the release clause, estimated to be around £113 million, their continued pursuit demonstrates their determination to strengthen their attacking options. Osimhen‘s impressive performance last season, despite injury setbacks and international commitments, with 17 goals and four assists in 32 appearances, has made him a highly sought-after target.