Arsenal Prepared to Edge Out Chelsea, Tottenham by Activating €58M Release Clause for PSG Target

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly want to improve their wing play as they look to replace the production that Kylian Mbappé leaves behind this summer as he moves to Real Madrid.

Over the past few weeks, the reigning Ligue 1 champions have been linked to various talented players who can play the wing position, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, with Napoli being difficult to deal with in this file, the Parisians could look at other players.

A new name surfacing is Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, as manager Luis Enrique probably follows the player closely due to his Spanish football ties. According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona, and PSG like the 21-year-old.

Arsenal are ready to pay the €58 million release clause as they look to get the upper hand over their opponents in this race. Moreover, Chelsea have not ended its interest in Williams yet and will hold further discussions to determine whether an agreement can be struck.

Still, a move for Williams is not anticipated to be a simple or cheap deal to get done, and that’s caused uncertainty among some parties.

Chelsea have not ended their interest in Nico Williams yet & will hold further discussions to work out if an agreement can be struck. Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona & PSG also all like the player, but this is not anticipated to be a simple

Williams played 37 matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and registering 19 assists.