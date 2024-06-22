Arsenal prepare formal bid for €32m Lutsharel Geertruida

Arsenal is reportedly preparing a formal bid for Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, competing with Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool for the talented 23-year-old’s signature.

The Gunners, under the management of Mikel Arteta, are looking to strengthen their squad following their race for the Premier League title last season. While a new centre-forward remains a priority, strengthening the defence further is also high on the agenda.

Feyenoord’s Dutch defender #04 Lutsharel Geertruida (C) fights for the ball with Atletico Madrid’s Belgian midfielder #20 Axel Witsel (L) and Atletico Madrid’s Dutch forward #09 Memphis Depay (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam on November 28, 2023. (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Geertruida’s versatility, capable of playing as a full-back, centre-back, and defensive midfielder, fits well with Arteta’s tactical requirements.

Geertruida has been a standout performer for Feyenoord, contributing 11 goals and 24 assists in 198 appearances. His achievements include winning the Eredivisie and two KNVB-Beker trophies, further solidifying his reputation as a rising star in European football.

Liverpool’s interest in Geertruida is heightened by the recent arrival of manager Arne Slot, who played a crucial role in the defender’s development at Feyenoord. Like Arsenal, the Reds see him as a valuable asset who could strengthen their backline while providing tactical flexibility under their new manager.

PSG, renowned for their financial muscle, are also keen to secure Geertruida’s services and are reportedly willing to offer a substantial deal to outbid their English rivals.

Geertruida’s current contract with Feyenoord has just one year remaining, making this summer a pivotal moment for a potential transfer. His value is estimated at around £32 million, reflecting his talent and potential despite his experience being limited to the Dutch league. His inclusion in the Dutch squad for Euro 2024 further highlights his growing prominence.

However, any decision regarding Geertruida’s future will be put on hold until after the tournament, where he will have the opportunity to demonstrate his abilities on the international stage.