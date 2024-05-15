Arsenal Premier League title chances: What do they need to win the league?

Arsenal have a chance of winning the Premier League title heading into the final day of the 2023-24 season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Mikel Arteta's side are the outsiders but they have a chance. They have made real progress this season.

[ MORE: The night Spurs wanted to lose to hurt Arsenal ]

Below is everything you need to know about Arsenal's title race ahead of the final day.

What does Arsenal need to win the league?

They need to beat Everton on Sunday and hope Manchester City lose or draw at home against West Ham.

Who is the favorite to win the Premier League ?

According to stats company Opta, Manchester City are favorites to win the Premier League title 84.3% chance of winning the title. Arsenal's chances are rated at 15.6%.

When’s the last time Arsenal won the Premier League title?

Arsenal last won the Premier League title in the 2003-04 season. They went the entire 38-game season undefeated, the only team in English history to do that in a 38-game season. They won 26 games and drew 12.

What place did Arsenal finish in the PL table last season?

They finished in second last season on 84 points, five points behind Manchester City. Arsenal have 86 points heading into the final game of the season with Man City on 88 points.

When did Arsenal last win a trophy?

Arsenal won the FA Community Shield at the start of the season in August 2023. They won the FA Cup in 2020 and the Community Shield in 2020.

Which trophies has Mikel Arteta won at Arsenal?

Arteta has won the FA Cup (2020) and FA Community Shield twice (2020, 2023) at Arsenal as manager. He won the FA Cup twice (2014, 2015) and Community Shield twice (2014, 2015) as an Arsenal player.

Who was on Arsenal’s 2003-04 Premier League title team?

As memories around Arsenal's last title-winning team continue to swirl, their squad for the 2003-04 Invincibles season was the following:

Jens Lehmann, Lauren, Kolo Toure, Pascal Cygan, Sol Campbell, Martin Keown, Ashley Cole, Giovanni van Bronckhurst, Gael Clichy, Robert Pires, Edu, Gilberto Silva, Patrick Vieira, Ray Parlour, Freddie Ljungberg, Jose Antonio Reyes, Dennis Bergkamp, Sylvain Wiltord, Thierry Henry, Nwankwo Kanu, Jeremie Aliadiere